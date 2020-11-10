Chillicothe Holiday Parade Grand Marshal announced

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The 74th Annual Chillicothe Chamber Holiday Parade “Home for the Holidays”, presented by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce, is sponsored by Hedrick Medical Center and HyVee.

“2020 has been an unprecedented year but being able to carry out one of Chillicothe’s favorite traditions has provided a small bit of normalcy,” stated Crystal Narr, Executive Director of the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce. “We are so grateful for all of the parade entries and although there are a few changes this year, it is going to be a wonderful parade for our community to be able to enjoy.”

The Chillicothe Chamber received over forty nominations for this year’s Grand Marshal title. After much discussion, the Grand Marshal this year is the Livingston County Health Center. “As we all know our we have faced some of our most difficult times over the past nine months. We count our community fortunate to have healthcare leaders that have taken on the challenging task of keeping Chillicothe healthy, informed, and open for business,” according to Chuck Erke, Parade Committee member. “The staff of our Health Center have worked tirelessly with ever-changing information and deserve to be recognized for their ongoing efforts. We are sure it has been a daunting and often thankless job but felt it important to honor their hard work and dedication so that we may all be ‘Home for the Holidays’.”

The parade will begin at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 21st, and will include floats and entries from many different organizations, youth groups, churches, businesses, and individuals throughout Chillicothe and the surrounding area. Many bands or musical groups from around the area will also be involved as a part of the parade, including the Chillicothe High School Marching Hornets and the Chillicothe Middle School 7th grade and 8th-grade bands.

KC Wolf, the official mascot of the Kansas City Chiefs, sponsored by Trenton Coca-Cola Bottling will also make a return visit to the Holiday Parade.

“As always, we are so thankful for our overall parade and special entry sponsors – they truly make this event possible for our community,” states Narr.

Parade judging will take place during the parade, with the announcement of the winners to follow on Saturday afternoon. Entries will be judged in the following categories: Business entries, Non-Profit Group or Organization entries, and Youth Organization entries.

The parade entry deadline is this Friday, November 13, 2020. Emails detailing parade number and lot location will be e-mailed prior to the parade to those who have entered. Please remember all entry forms must be fully completed, including contact information and a description of what is to be announced about the entry during the parade. Online parade registration is available at THIS LINK.

For more information contact the Chamber 660-646-4050 or office@chillicothemo.com

