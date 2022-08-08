Two injured in crash on Highway 246, one life-flighted to hospital in St. Joseph

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two Maryville residents were injured Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash one mile east of Sheridan in Worth County.

Injuries were listed as serious for a passenger in a pickup, 49-year-old Stephanie Tate, who was flown by medical helicopter (Life Flight) to Mosiac Medical Center in St. Joseph. The driver of the pickup, 52-year-old Bertsel Tate, received moderate injuries and was taken by an ambulance to the Mosiac hospital in Maryville.

A trooper reported the pickup was westbound when a trailer behind the truck began to fishtail and went off the right side of Highway 246. The truck returned to the road, crossed the center line, and began to rotate before going off the right side again causing the trailer to detach where it came to a stop.

The pickup overturned onto its top and was demolished and neither occupant was using a seat belt.