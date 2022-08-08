Trenton woman arrested for misuse of 911 emergency system

Local News August 8, 2022 KTTN News
Beulah Marie Nichols Booking (Photo courtesy Grundy County Law Enforcement Center)
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A Trenton woman has been arrested after allegedly making repeated calls to 911on July 29th regarding non-emergencies.

Fifty-four-year-old Beulah Marie Nichols is charged with a misdemeanor – misuse of the 911 emergency telephone service.

Bond is $1,500 cash and she’s scheduled to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court. Bond conditions include being supervised by North Missouri Court Services and the use of an electronic SCRAM bracelet.

(Photo courtesy Grundy County Law Enforcement Center)

Post Views: 238
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.