Trenton woman injured in Route Z crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Trenton woman sustained minor injuries when she lost control of the sports utility vehicle she drove on a snow-covered portion of Highway Z in Grundy County Tuesday morning.

Emergency medical services transported 42-year-old Brandy Knapp to Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton.

Knapp traveled north on Highway Z when she lost control about 10 miles east of Trenton, which caused the vehicle to run off the west side of the road, strike an embankment, and overturn. The SUV came to rest on its top on the west side of the road facing north with extensive damage.

Knapp wore a safety device at the time of the accident.