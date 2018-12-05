Salvation Army reports 215 families apply for assistance this Christmas season

The Salvation Army of Chillicothe reports 215 families in Grundy and Livingston counties with more than 300 children applied for assistance this Christmas season.

Parents have shared two wants and two needs for each child with the Salvation Army, and those wants and needs have been placed on tags on Angel Trees at several locations in Trenton and Chillicothe.

Salvation Army Case Manager Lynda Snuffer notes that in Trenton, Angel Trees are in the lobby of Citizen Bank Monday through Thursday from 8:30 in the morning to 3 o’clock in the afternoon, Friday from 8:30 to 5 o’clock, and Saturday from 8 o’clock to noon as well as at the Suddenlink office weekdays from 8:30 to 5 o’clock.

In Chillicothe, trees are at Walmart 24 hours a day, The Worx Nail and Beauty Salon Monday from 10 to 5 o’clock and Tuesday through Friday from 9 to 5 o’clock, Chillicothe State Bank weekdays from 8:30 to 3 o’clock and Saturday from 8:30 to noon, and Citizens Bank and Trust weekdays from 8:30 to 4 o’clock.

Anyone wishing to participate can pick up an Angel Tree tag, purchase the gift, and return the item unwrapped with the tag to any of the Angel Tree locations or the Salvation Army in Chillicothe.

Families who applied for assistance will also receive a food basket for Christmas that has food to help with them with a Christmas dinner.

Call Case Manager Lynda Snuffer for more information at 660-646-3538.