Trenton teen ejected from vehicle in Friday morning crash near Chula

The Highway Patrol reports a Trenton teen sustained moderate injuries when one pickup truck struck another three miles southeast of Chula Friday morning.

Eighteen-year-old James Knight traveled west on LIV 216 when the pickup he drove crossed the center of the road and hit a pickup driven by 57-year-old Mark Hopper of Chula. Knight’s truck ran off the north side of the road and overturned, which ejected him and totaled the truck. Hopper’s truck came to rest in the road on its wheels facing east with minor damage. Emergency medical services transported Knight to Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe.

The Patrol reports Hopper did not sustain any injuries, and neither driver wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.