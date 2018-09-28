Grundy Electric Community Foundation now accepting grant applications

Qualified applicants may apply for grants from the GEC Community Foundation, Incorporated.

The Foundation assists qualifying schools and organizations with grant monies in the areas of education, health, and rural development. Grants are open to entities in the Grundy Electric Cooperative’s service area.

The service area includes the counties of Harrison, Mercer, and Grundy as well as portions of Linn, Livingston, Daviess, Gentry, Putnam, and Sullivan counties in Missouri, however. the service area also includes portions of Ringgold, Wayne, and Decatur counties in Iowa.

Grant applications are available by calling the Cooperative at 1-800-279-2249 extension 23 or 33 or on the Grundy Electric website.

Applications are due by November 1st with Trustees then reviewing the applications, with successful applicants notified by November 19th.