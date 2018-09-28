Trenton man arrested on drug-related charges

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man Thursday on drug-related charges.

Forty-year-old James Robert Anderson has been charged with the felonies of possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and first degree endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs—first offense.

Bond was set at $20,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court October 9th.

Court documents accuse Anderson of possessing methamphetamine in the presence of children less than 17-years of age.