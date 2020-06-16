Trenton Park Superintendent, Jason Shuler, resigns after more than 20-years of service

Trenton City Clerk Cindy Simpson confirms Park Superintendent Jason Shuler has resigned. The resignation was the topic of a special closed session of the Park Board meeting last week.

Simpson says Shuler’s last workday was June 5, 2020, and that he is using the rest of his vacation time. Shuler and will officially conclude his job in July.

Shuler worked as Superintendent for more than 20-years but says he has a concrete business and plans to be involved with that full-time. Assistant Park Superintendent David Shockley is currently in charge of park operations.

The Park Board is reviewing the job description for Trenton Park Superintendent, with Simpson anticipating the board shortly advertising for applications for the positions of Trenton Park Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent.

