Parks in Trenton reopen to the public

Local News June 16, 2020June 16, 2020 KTTN News
Trenton Park Board President Duane Helmandollar confirms the parks in Trenton have reopened to the public. That includes playgrounds, shelter houses, and the disc golf course.

He says there will be limited restroom facilities. One restroom each is open at Moberly and Eastside parks. A restroom is also open at the Ebbe Sports Complex.

Helmandollar encourages residents to be respectful of others and social distance when possible.

The Trenton Family Aquatic Center will remain closed. The Trenton Park Board voted earlier this month to not open the pool for this summer.

