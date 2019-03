Vocal music students of Trenton Middle School plan to have a fundraising meal for the public on Friday, March 22nd.

The fundraiser is an eat and pay what you want spaghetti dinner with serving in the Trenton High School Commons beginning at 5:30.

Director for the Trenton Middle School choir, Tyler Busick, reports all proceeds will go towards the music students trip to attend the Worlds of Fun choir festival at Kansas City April 13th.