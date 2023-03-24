Trenton man charged with rape and sodomy involving a child less than 14 years of age

Local News March 24, 2023
Child Sex Crimes
A Trenton man has been charged in Grundy County with two felony charges after he allegedly had sexual intercourse with a child less than 14 years old.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 31-year-old Robbie Davis has been charged with first-degree statutory rape or attempted rape with a person less than 14 years old and first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy. Officers with the Trenton Police Department arrested Davis on March 23rd.

Davis is to be held without bond, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on March 28th.

Court documents say the alleged incidents happened between August 1st and December 31st, 2020.

