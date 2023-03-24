Chillicothe City Council to meet on March 27th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council will hold a public hearing at its meeting on March 27th to discuss the proposed budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. The meeting will be at the Chillicothe City Hall at 5:30.

Ordinances will be considered to accept the 2023-2024 budget and amend the 2022-2023 budget.

Community Promotion Service Agreements for 2023-2024 will be discussed. Those involve ordinances and contracts with multiple entities.

Other items on the agenda for the Chillicothe City Council meeting on March 27th include the accepting of bids for towing services and mowing services as well as a closed session to discuss real estate.

