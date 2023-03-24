Two from Polo charged with multiple counts of burglary and theft

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two men from Polo face multiple felony charges in Carroll County of burglary and stealing.

Online court information shows 30-year-old Jonathon David Oster has been charged in one case with one count each of stealing $25,000 or more and second-degree burglary. The charges stem from August. No bond is allowed in that case.

In another case, Oster has been charged with two counts each of second-degree burglary and stealing $750 or more, stemming from November and December. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only, no 10% allowed, with special conditions.

Twenty-four-year-old Hunter Charles Short has also been charged with two counts each of stealing $25,000 or more and second-degree burglary. The charges stem from August and November. No bond is allowed.

Probable cause statements say a farm on Carroll County Road 220 was burglarized, and thefts occurred in August. The burglary and theft of motor vehicles, trailers, generators, a boat, and tools were reported as totaling $213,100.

Another farm on the same road was reported as burglarized in November and December. Items said to be taken in November included three trailers valued at approximately $7,000 total. A farm tractor was reported as being taken in December.

The probable cause statements say someone who knows Oster and Short saw them bring back items to the farms. It is noted a trail camera took photos of a sport utility vehicle involved in the alleged incident in December, and the owner of the SUV was determined to be Oster. Short was not mentioned in the reported burglary in December.

