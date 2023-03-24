Obituary: Janice Eloise Wells

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

, 71, Princeton, MO passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023, at a Lee’s Summit, MO hospital.

She was born on December 26, 1951, in Princeton, Missouri the daughter of Francis and Dominguita “Tita” (Romo) Brown.

She was a graduate of Ravanna High School in 1970 and a member of the Princeton Catholic Church and the Immaculate Heart of Mary Mission. She loved traveling to New Mexico when she could.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Stacie and Stephanie Wells, and brothers, Leroy and James Brown.

Janice is survived by her children, William (Shelly) Wells of Green Castle, MO, and John (Julie) Wells; grandchildren, Kristel (Alex) Pooler, Jessica Meyers, Kimberly Wells, MiKayla Wells, Brenden Walsh; great-grandchild, Ayla Capps; and siblings, Mary Brown, Velma (Rob) Allen, Charlotte (Mike) Blake, Betty (Leslie) Spickard, Leo (Karen) Brown, Karen Brown Kuntz, and Maggie Brown.

Janice has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. The family will hold a Celebration of Life and Inurnment in Ravanna Cemetery, Ravanna, MO at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, the Wounded Warrior Project, and/or the American Cancer Society in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.

