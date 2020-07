The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man already in custody on a probation violation on original charges of stealing without consent—fourth or subsequent offense and resisting arrest.

The warrant was served Wednesday, July 8th for 30 year old William Grimes.

The alleged absconder violation involved residency as well as reporting and directives.

Grimes’s bond is $2,500 with 10% allowed. He is scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court July 16th.

