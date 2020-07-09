Boil advisories issued for portions of Sullivan County and Princeton

Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory until further notice due to a water main break.

The advisory affects Sullivan County Rural Water customers on Route FF south of Iberian Drive. It includes Indian Drive and Port Road.

A portion of Princeton has been placed on a precautionary boil advisory after repairs were made to a break in a water main.

Customers who are advised to boil water using for cooking and drinking are those in the area from Elm Street and going south. Basically, the southern part of Princeton has the boil advisory until further notice is issued by the city of Princeton.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares