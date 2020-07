The Trenton Police Department advises the public to beware of gift card scams.

The department describes a gift card scam as a caller demanding the number on the front of the card and the PIN on the back of the card after a card is purchased. The numbers let the caller gain access to the money loaded onto the card.

Once the caller gains access to the money, he or she and the money are gone, generally without a trace.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares