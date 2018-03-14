Trenton Fire Department responds to 1908 Cedar Street

Fire Wednesday caused moderate damage to the dining room of a Trenton residence.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at the George Ellis residence at 1908 Cedar Street. It was reported that an occupant and pets got out safely with no injuries reported.

According to information supplied by firefighter Derek Hert, light smoke was coming from the exterior of the building when firefighters arrived. Upon entry, a small area of the ceiling in the dining room was on fire which surrounded a flue pipe from a wood stove.

The fire was attributed to heat from a wood stove flue pipe catching insulation and ceiling tiles on fire and the blaze was extinguished with a small amount of water.

Firefighters from the Trenton and Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District were on the scene about one hour. Grundy County ambulance service personnel assisted at the scene.

Like this: Like Loading...