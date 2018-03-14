Missouri Public Service Commission establishes hearing dates for KCP&L rate increase

The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the hearing schedule in electric rate cases filed by Kansas City Power and Light Company and its Greater Missouri Operations Company.

Formal evidentiary hearings will be held in Room 310 of the Governor Office Building in Jefferson City September 17th through 21st and September 24th through 28th.

The Public Service Commission will hold local public hearings in these cases. Dates, times, and locations of those hearings will be announced when they have been finalized.

KCP&L and GMO filed electric rate cases with the Commission January 30 and is seeking to increase annual electric revenues by about $16.4 million dollars. The company reports an average residential customer would see monthly electric rates increase by about $3 a month.

GMO is seeking to increase annual electric revenues by about $19.3 million dollars. GMO reports an average residential customer would see electric rates increase by about $2 a month.

