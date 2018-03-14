Princeton High School to host after Prom fundraiser

A speech class at Princeton High School will hold a dodgeball tournament next week as an After Prom fundraiser.

The tournament will be in the elementary school gym and start the evening of March 23rd at 5 o’clock.

Student Logan Duncan says the double-elimination tournament will cost $60 per team of six members. He notes the winning team will receive its money back and championship t-shirts.

There will also be a costume contest and Duncan says the winner of the costume contest will receive a free drink and candy bar from the concession stand.

Call student Kylie Willett at 660-953-1424 to register for the dodgeball tournament by March 20th.

