Trenton Fire Department rating places department in top 15% in the country

The Trenton Fire Department has announced Trenton’s Insurance Services Office rating has improved from a 5 to a 3/3Y.

The rating places Trenton in the top 15% of departments in the country and will go into effect August 1st.

The split certification of 3/3Y means property within in the Trenton city limits and within 1,000 feet of a fire hydrant are classified 3, and property within the city limits but beyond 1,000 feet of a hydrant are classified as 3Y.

The Insurance Services Office reviewed the city’s public protection classification, which included an analysis of the structural fire suppression delivery system provided in Trenton. The last review in 2014 maintained a rating of 5.

Fire Chief Brandon Gibler says the new 3/3Y classification represents “a significant improvement”, could result in lower insurance premiums for homeowners and commercial business owners, and serves to attract new development and businesses to Trenton.

Property owners are asked to contact their insurance providers to inquire if their premiums will be impacted by the new classification rating.

Gibler notes the improved Insurance Services Office rating is largely a result of improved automatic aid and partnerships with the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District and Grundy County Emergency Medical Services and additional fire training.

The new rating is also a result of Trenton Municipal Utilities increasing water supply with water main improvements and adding fire hydrants as well as improved hydrant inspection and flow testing, the purchase of a new ladder truck, and improved emergency communications at the dispatch center.

The Trenton Fire Department thanks the community for its support and trust.