Officials of North Central Missouri Fair Parade announce winners

Several entries received awards at the North Central Missouri Fair Parade in Trenton on Tuesday evening.

Winners included Max Oyler as the oldest man with the Farm Bureau parade entry and June Shain as the oldest woman with the Sunnyview Nursing Home entry.

The Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group was named the best non-business float. The best business float was the Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri’s entry.

Neil Perry had the oldest farm tractor with his 1927 1020 McCormack Deering. Gene Wyant had the best-restored tractor with is 1955 Farmall. Ed Arnold was named the most unusual driver.

The oldest truck driven in the parade was John Urich’s 1931 Model A. Roger Hawkins had the best-restored motor vehicle with his 1950 Ford pickup. He also had the oldest vehicle.

Roger and Barbara Hawkins were the oldest married couple and the Richard Cotton Family was the largest family.

Lynn Westcott was named the best-dressed horse and rider male, and Carol Westcott was the best-dressed horse and rider female.

The North Missouri Saddle Club was the best-dressed club in colors. It was also the saddle club with the largest number of horses. Pony Ridge Miniatures had the best-matched ponies.

The most unusual horse-drawn vehicle was North Central Livestock Auction’s entry.