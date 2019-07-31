The Clio Festival will be held in Clio, Iowa on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

The event will include a craft and vendor show from 9 to 1 o’clock, a children’s parade at 10:30 and big parade at 11 o’clock, children’s games at noon, bingo and free face painting from 1 to 3 o’clock, a dunk tank from 1 to 4 o’clock, and water bowling from 2 to 4 o’clock for teams of two for participants at least eight years old.

The Clio Southwestern 4-H group will hold a cakewalk at 3 o’clock. There will be a corn hole tournament at 3 o’clock for teams of two for participants at least 13 years old, a ribeye sandwich meal from 5 to 7 o’clock, ice cream social at 6 o’clock, dessert raffle at 7 o’clock, and music by Abbie Hullinger from 6 to 9 o’clock.

A disc jockey, jump house, and concession stand will be available throughout the day Saturday. Snow cones, cotton candy, kettle corn, t-shirts, and cookbooks will be available to purchase.

There will also be drawings for prizes which will include a smart TV, cooler, portable grill, fire pit, four adult State Fair tickets and Family Fun Pack, a Branson trip, and Clio Festival bucks. Tickets will be available from any Clio Festival Committee members prior to the festival as well as Saturday.

More information on the Clio Festival is available on their Facebook Page.