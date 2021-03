Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Trenton Finance Committee will continue the discussion of the 2021-2022 budget on March 11th. The committee will meet at the Trenton City Hall at 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

The public will not physically be allowed into the meeting, but the meeting can be watched on Zoom by copying then pasting the following web address into your browser. (us02web.zoom.us/j/81110160067)

