Trenton R-9 School District patrons to hear from candidates seeking positions on Trenton R-9 Board of Education

The date, time, and location has been announced for patrons of the Trenton R-9 School District to hear from the candidates in next months’ election.

The Trenton Teachers Association and Trenton Republican-Times have joined forces to give the public an opportunity to hear from seven candidates who are seeking positions on the Trenton R-9 Board of Education.

The candidate forum will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 pm Thursday, March 18th in the Trenton High School commons.

Mindy Walker, a field representative for the Missouri State Teachers Association, will serve as moderator. The event also will be live-streamed offering the capability of future viewing.

The format allows time for the candidates to introduce themselves and their platform, Which will be followed by questions that were to be submitted prior to the forum. If there is time remaining, the floor will be open for questions.

Those who would like to submit a question are asked to send it to the Republican-Times newspaper at [email protected] Put “Candidate Forum” in the subject line. Questions will be organized in an effort to avoid repeats on the same subject. They are to be presented anonymously.

Candidates who have filed for two open seats on the R-9 board are Emily Lasley, Melissa King, Bill Miller, Michael Voorhies, Joshua Shuler, Jeff Spencer, and Shaun McCullough. Incumbents Cliff Roeder and Dr. David Whitaker chose not to seek re-election. The school board election is on April 6th. Terms are three years each.

