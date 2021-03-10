Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Livingston County Health Center announces the next Adult Blood Draw Clinic on Wednesday, March 31st from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. by appointment.

Some minor changes are being made to Adult Blood Draw Clinics in 2021 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Moving forward, the clinics will only be open to Livingston County residents and will offer fewer appointments per clinic, until further notice. The Health Center is also asking people to only sign up for every other clinic unless they have an immediate need, such as monitoring thyroid levels for medication adjustments, etc.

Those who would like to set up an appointment should call 646-5506 to provide information for the requisition required before blood can be drawn. Instructions will be given at that time as to social distancing measures being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Clients will be required to wear a mask during the blood draw. Masks are available at the health center if needed. Appointments will be spaced to allow for keeping people distanced, and private rooms will be utilized.

The Health Center appreciates the cooperation of our residents following social distancing measures to protect our community. For more information about coronavirus, call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services 24 Hour Toll-Free Hotline at 1-877-435-8411. The Health Center can be reached at 646-5506.

Related