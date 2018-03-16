Trenton FFA members advance to district competition

Several Trenton FFA members will move on to district competition as a result of receiving high marks at Area 2 competition at Gallatin High School Wednesday.

Those members include Chase Otto with second place and gold in Division 1, Nick Valzquez with first and gold in Advanced Speaking, and the conduct of meetings team, made up of Camdyn Leeper, Aiden McAtee, Elijah Merrin, Jaycie Griffin, Emilee Lovell, Kidridge Griffin, Olivia Roberts, Chase Otto, and Jake McNabb, with first place.

District competition will be held in Cameron March 27th.

Other Trenton FFA members participating in Wednesday’s contest include Trinity Gaunt with fourth and silver in Extemporaneous Speaking and Libby Fewins with bronze in Job Interview.

