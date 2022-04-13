Main Street Trenton to host “Sip and Stroll” event

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Main Street Trenton will hold Sip and Stroll in Downtown Trenton on April 30th.

The event from 5 to 8 o’clock that evening will include Missouri wine tastings, shopping, and snacks at participating locations. Featured entertainment will be The Ghosted performing at the Trenton Elks Lodge after the Sip and Stroll.

Check-in will be at The Space, and participants will receive a map and keepsake wine glass.

Tickets for April 30th cost $25 each. They can be purchased in advance at Vintage Vines or Howard’s Department Store. Tickets can also be purchased on the Eventbrite website.