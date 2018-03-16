Trenton FCCLA members to attend National Leadership Conference

Several Trenton Middle School and High School Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America members will attend the National Leadership Conference STAR Event Competition after receiving gold and national honors at the Missouri State Leadership Conference.

Trenton Middle School members who received gold and national honors include Delaney Franklin, Gracyn Rongey, and Kammi Phillips in National Digital Stories for Change Competition.

Trenton High School members receiving gold and national honors include Sarah Jordan, Mykah Hurley, and Salem Croy in Life Event Planning as well as Werthen Gass in Food Innovations.

The National Leadership Conference will be held in Atlanta, Georgia in late June and early July.

Other Trenton Middle School FCCLA members who competed in the State Leadership Conference STAR Event Competition include Krysta McCullough and Maurissa Bonta with gold in National Programs; Adria Willey and Harley Hall, silver in Advocacy; Elliana Cowling, Summer Martin, and Savannah Triplet, silver in Chapter Service Project Portfolio; Zoie McGowan, Kaylea Boyle, and Ivy Foster, silver in Focus on Children; Kelsey Gibler and Juliet Schmadeke, silver in Food Innovations; and Kaylor Farris, silver in Recycle and Redesign.

Other Trenton High School members who competed at the state level include Maci Henson and Balea Jeannoutot with gold in Food Innovations.

FCCLA Region 2 President Oakley Madden hosted the regional meeting with officers Camryn Willey and McKenna Cox.

