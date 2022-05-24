Trenton Family Aquatic Center to open for the season on June 4th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Family Aquatic Center will open for the season on June 4th. Hours will be from 1 to 6 p.m each day, with a lap swim from noon to 1 p.m.

The pool usually opens on Memorial Day weekend but Park Board President Curtis Crawford says the reason for the delay in opening is due to lifeguards completing certification and pool preparation. Park Superintendent David Shockley says lifeguard certification for employees will be next week Tuesday through Friday.

Sponsorships are available for lifeguard certification and anyone interested in sponsoring a lifeguard to become certified is asked to message Pool Manager Deann Roland on Facebook. The cost for a lifeguard certification is $190. Shockley says someone wanted to sponsor a lifeguard’s certification, so Roland decided to reach out to the community to see if anyone else wanted to be a sponsor. Roland’s pay was set at $13.50 per hour.

Daily admission to the Trenton Family Aquatic Center will be free for individuals 23 months old and younger, $5.00 for those two to 54 years old, $2.50 for those at least 55, and $1.00 for non-swimmers. Pool passes will cost $110 for a single and $225 for a family. A family pass includes four people in a household and a babysitter. Additional people will be $60 each, with a maximum of two additional people. Senior and lap swim passes will cost $25.

There will be no public swimming lessons at the pool this year, however, Roland is putting together a list of lifeguards who would be willing to hold private lessons.

Applications for pool employees are still being accepted at Trenton City Hall until May 31st.