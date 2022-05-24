Chillicothe City Council allocates American Rescue Plan Act funds, approves ordinances accepting bids for mowers and security cameras

Local News May 24, 2022May 24, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Chillicothe City Hall sign
The Chillicothe City Council allocated American Rescue Plan Act funds and approved ordinances accepting bids for mowers at a special meeting on May 23rd.

City Administrator Rozanne Frampton reports a budget was presented of $1.977 million of ARPA funds. The council allocated the money to multiple items, including about $40,000 for security cameras at the parks and airports. Other items include a new ambulance, body cameras for the police department, demolition projects, and park improvements at Simpson and Dannar parks. The park improvements include a new playground park, resurfacing the tennis courts, and redoing the asphalt of the parking lot at Dannar Park.

A bid of $15,577 was approved for a new 61-inch deck diesel zero-turn mower from Woody’s Outdoor Power Equipment for the Green Hills Golf Course. A bid of $11,927 was approved for a new 61-inch gas zero-turn mower also from Woody’s Outdoor Power Equipment for the street department.

Amy Hess was sworn in as the city clerk, and Allison Jeffries was sworn in as city auditor at a ceremony before the council meeting on May 23rd.

Frampton says the next regular meeting of the Chillicothe City Council will be May 31st because May 30th is Memorial Day.

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

