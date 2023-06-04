Trenton driver escapes injury, Lathrop resident suffers minor injuries, in collision on Interstate 35

Local News June 4, 2023 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
The highway patrol reports a Lathrop resident received minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle he was driving hit a pickup truck driven by a Trenton resident.

Thirty-two-year-old Chandler Coffey of Lathrop sought medical treatment by private vehicle. The driver of the pickup, 35-year-old Raquel Borders of Trenton, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened Saturday morning north of Kearney on Interstate 35 as the vehicles were southbound on I-35 when the SUV began skidding, struck the pickup then went off the left side of the road into the median.

Damage was moderate to the SUV and minor to the pickup. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

