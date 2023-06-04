Charges mount as car crashes west of Ridgeway after fleeing patrol on Interstate 35

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two people face multiple charges after a car, being pursued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, exited Interstate 35 and struck an embankment in Harrison County.

The driver of the car, 29-year-old Semaj Foster of Indianola, Iowa, and a passenger, 50-year-old Tamasha Foster of Fulton, Missouri, were taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with moderate injuries.

Both were held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center as both are accused of three felony counts of drug trafficking, felony delivery of a controlled substance, and felony unlawful possession of a firearm.

Tamasha Foster also is accused of felony possession of drug paraphernalia while Semaj Foster is accused of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Semaj Foster also is accused of felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest by fleeing, as well as misdemeanor counts of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash, failure to halt at a stop sign, failure to use a turn signal, speeding, failure to affix a plate, and no valid driver’s license.

The crash happened Saturday evening five miles west of Ridgeway on northbound Interstate 35 as the car was northbound from mile marker 97, exited at the 99-mile marker ramp, went off the ramp, hit an embankment, and came to rest on its wheels.

The car was extensively damaged and the report indicated it was unknown whether Samaj and Tamasha Foster were wearing seat belts.

