K-9 assists Chillicothe Police in discovering suspected methamphetamine during traffic stop

Chillicothe police say an adult male has been accused of the delivery of a controlled substance and an adult female was accused of possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop late Saturday night in the 1300 block of Mitchell.

The man was determined to be enduring a medical emergency and was released from custody to receive medical treatment. A warrant was to be sought for the individual. The woman was processed and released with a court date.

A K-9 alerted police to the odor of narcotics during the traffic stop, and nearly an ounce of suspected methamphetamine was recovered during the investigation.

