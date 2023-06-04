K-9 assists Chillicothe Police in discovering suspected methamphetamine during traffic stop

Local News June 4, 2023 KTTN News
Chillicothe Missouri Police Department
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Chillicothe police say an adult male has been accused of the delivery of a controlled substance and an adult female was accused of possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop late Saturday night in the 1300 block of Mitchell.

The man was determined to be enduring a medical emergency and was released from custody to receive medical treatment. A warrant was to be sought for the individual. The woman was processed and released with a court date.

A K-9 alerted police to the odor of narcotics during the traffic stop, and nearly an ounce of suspected methamphetamine was recovered during the investigation.

Post Views: 196
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.