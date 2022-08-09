Trenton City Council approves 7 houses to be demolished, two older police cars to be used as “Courtesy Cars” at airport

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

After accepting the low bid for the removal of asbestos, the Trenton City Council on Monday night approved seven houses to be demolished – keeping within the $50,000 budget for demolitions during the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Enviro Solutions was approved to remove hazardous materials from three of the sites for a total cost of $4,324. Two bids were submitted with the other by Perkins Dozing.

Two of the property owners are contributing financially to the housing demolition through the cost-sharing arrangement with the city. Those are at 217 Main Street, owned by Anna and Dan Ferguson, and at 1922 Oak Street owned by Todd Grooms.

The city pays up to $2,500 per location or one-half of the demolition bid. There are five locations in which the city will foot the entire bill including two owned by the city. Those are at 400 Washington Street and 912 Grant Street. Once demolition work is complete at two other addresses, liens will be placed on them since the city is paying the cost of demolition.

Those are 503 West 12th Street owned by Ron Silkwood and 2113 Mable Street owned by George Gott. One other location was added to the “tear down list” at the request of Building Inspector Wes Barone. That’s 208 East 10th Court whose owners are listed as Katie Waldrep and Dewayne Couch. Barone reported the basement wall has caved in and starting to damage the alley/driveway next to the house. The location was approved contingent on the owners signing a demolition contract.

The total cost to the city for the seven locations is $41,436. At a meeting in May, Perkins Dozing was selected to tear down the identified structures. Once the city council heard the projected cost to have street lights along Highway 6 at the New Dollar General store, the matter was referred to the Trenton Utility Committee meeting next week for a recommendation.

Ron Urton obtained a cost estimate from Border States Electric Supply of St. Joseph that five metal poles with lights would cost nearly $15,000 plus another $5,000 in time spent by TMU to install them and provide associated materials. Urton said the Missouri Department of Transportation doesn’t want wooden poles there since it’s a state highway, with traffic moving at higher speeds and the ground slopes. He obtained the quote for what are called “break-away” poles which would have a concrete foundation. The expense was not in the current budget so the Utility committee was asked to find where the funds can come from. Urton suggested the money could be taken from electric department reserves.

The city will purchase a 2022 Polaris Ranger Utility terrain vehicle via a state bid. The cost with LSK Power Sports of Lebanon is $18,647. It’s to be used at the water plant. Steve Reid was allowed to purchase a tank to go with it so weeds can be sprayed.

While the city council last month had agreed to sell two 2015 police cars that have been removed from service, members last night decided to use them instead as “courtesy cars” at the Trenton Municipal Airport. The two older vehicles at the airport, a 2000 Dodge Caravan and a 1999 Jeep will be listed on the Purple Wave auction site.

The second new patrol car is in service by police. New digital radios are installed and training is being completed.

Two ordinances were approved by all eight members of the city council. One ordinance addresses the volume commitment agreement to purchase transformers from Arkansas Electric Cooperative. The one-year agreement begins January 1st which is expected to allow TMU to purchase needed transformers as a “bulk buy”. Prices are adjusted quarterly by the Arkansas distributor.

With the retirement several years ago of a TMU employee, Urton said an old plotter has become obsolete. The city approached Rich Hattesohl of Trenton to see if he was interested in having it. This led to an agreement with Hattesohl and Associates Land Surveying to provide the city with occasional large format color printer services as needed. It’s an agreement for up to 20 years.

Introducing herself to the city council was the new facilitator for North Central Missouri Business Facilitation which operates in six counties including Grundy. Jackie Spainhower told of her duties which include offering free and confidential business guidance in the areas of product, finance, and marketing for clients getting started or those who need assistance. Her efforts are geared to local entrepreneurs and small business owners in Caldwell, Clinton, DeKalb, Daviess, Harrison, and Grundy counties.

Mayor Linda Crooks offered congratulations from the city to the North Central Missouri Fair and to Black Silo Winery which hosted the Mid America music festival.

Five members of the city council attended the meeting in person while three others participated via Zoom.