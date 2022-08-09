Two from Eagleville charged in the death of a child

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Authorities say two residents of Eagleville are in custody and have been charged with child abuse which authorities say resulted in the death of a child on July 31, 2022.

According to a probable cause statement, emergency medical services and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to an unresponsive child, who was later pronounced dead after being life-flighted to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

The child’s mother, 25-year-old Heather Young is charged with child abuse, while twenty-nine-year-old Andrew Harrell, who also lived in the residence, is charged with two counts of child abuse and hindering prosecution.

Young and Harrell are set to appear in court for arraignment on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

(Photo courtesy Harrison County Sheriff’s Department)