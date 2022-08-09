Audio: Missouri’s request for major disaster declaration is approved

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

President Biden has approved Governor Mike Parson’s request for a major disaster declaration. Parson’s request is in response to recent historic flooding in the St. Louis region. Two people were killed and more than 750 homes and 131 businesses have major flood damage in the City of St. Louis, as well as St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery Counties.

The State Emergency Management Agency says more than 4,200 flood victims were connected to services and supplies during last week’s resource center events. Additional events are being held this week.