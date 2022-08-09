Fine Art Show receives 35 entries at the North Central Missouri Fair

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

There were 35 entries in three categories when Art’s Alive presented the Fine Arts Show at the North Central Missouri Fair last week.

The purpose of the exhibit was to encourage all area artists, both junior and adult, to showcase their artistic talents for the public to view and appreciate. The entries involved painting, drawing, and photography

“Best in Show” went to Rahel Horner of Trenton. She painted “Sailboat.”

People’s Choice” went to Haven Burress of Trenton. She painted “Shaggy Highlander.”

Art’s Alive reported that approximately 185 people visited the Fine Art’s Building at the fairgrounds. Terry Toms, Art’s Alive chairman for the fine arts show, expressed appreciation to all who entered as well as the judges for the exhibits, and those who donated money.