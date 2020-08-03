Trenton Administrative Committee to meet; council members to tour water treatment plant

Local News August 3, 2020 John Anthony
City of Trenton Website

A meeting of the administrative committee to the Trenton City Council has been announced for Tuesday evening, August 3, 2020. The 6 o’clock meeting will be open to the public at Trenton City Hall. It’s also to be available via the Zoom web application.

Contact Trenton City Hall to receive the Zoom address.

The agenda includes three items of discussion: city employee mowing grass for absentee landowners; possible development of a policy on property liens and clean out for a trash dumpster.

At the request of members of the Trenton City Council, a tour of the water treatment plant on West Crowder Road has been scheduled for later this week.

City officials are considering significant improvements to the water clarifier basins. For council members and city officials available, the tour is scheduled to begin at 9 o’clock Friday morning. Persons attending are to meet in the city hall parking lot.

John Anthony

About John Anthony

John started working for KTTN Radio in the 1970s as a news reporter. He has been with the station for many years, and when Marvin Luehrs, then owner of KTTN, decided to retire John purchased the station. John is Married to Carol Anthony who also works for KTTN as the Traffic Director.