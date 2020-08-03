Trenton Administrative Committee to meet; council members to tour water treatment plant

A meeting of the administrative committee to the Trenton City Council has been announced for Tuesday evening, August 3, 2020. The 6 o’clock meeting will be open to the public at Trenton City Hall. It’s also to be available via the Zoom web application.

Contact Trenton City Hall to receive the Zoom address.

The agenda includes three items of discussion: city employee mowing grass for absentee landowners; possible development of a policy on property liens and clean out for a trash dumpster.

At the request of members of the Trenton City Council, a tour of the water treatment plant on West Crowder Road has been scheduled for later this week.

City officials are considering significant improvements to the water clarifier basins. For council members and city officials available, the tour is scheduled to begin at 9 o’clock Friday morning. Persons attending are to meet in the city hall parking lot.

