“Chalk on the Walk” event slated for August 13th in downtown Trenton

Coming up in ten days in downtown Trenton is a public event called “Chalk on the Walk.” The August 13th event is at the Sesquicentennial Park at five points. Registration begins at 9 o’clock that morning. Chalk time is from 9 to 2 o’clock. Judging is at 2:30 and awards are to be announced at 3 o’clock. Cash prizes are offered. It’s free to enter.

The age divisions are for youth from 8 to 12; for teenagers from 13 to 17; and for adults, age 18 and older.

Registrations can be made at various downtown locations: Howard’s department store, Vintage Vines, the Trenton Police Department, or the Republican Times newspaper office. Also, the registration application can be found on the Trenton Five Points Group Facebook page and is suitable for printing from there.

Water-soluble chalk is to be provided to each registrant. Only pastel chalks may be used in doing drawings on the sidewalks in and near the park.

