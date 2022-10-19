THS Key Club members to Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Members of the THS Key Club will be Trick-or-Treating for UNICEF on Wednesday, October 26th between the hours of 5:30 and 7:00 pm.

Club members will be going door-to-door collecting spare change to support Start Strong: Zambia. Start Strong: Zambia is a partnership between Key Club and UNICEF to build innovative community centers called Insakas in Zambia. The centers are a place for children to learn and play, a community kitchen, a playground, water and sanitation centers, and gardens. They are also a place to train community volunteers, health care providers, and teachers.

Key Club members are excited to be working to bring about long-term change in the country of Zambia. Key Club members will be identifiable by a name tag and the traditional orange UNICEF collection box.

The Key Club and Builders Club is sponsored locally by THS and the Trenton Kiwanis Club.