Teenage driver distracted by dog in vehicle, two injured in crash on 22nd Street

Two Trenton teens sustained injuries in a one-vehicle accident half of a mile north of Trenton the afternoon of Friday, July 10th.

Emergency Medical Services transported the driver, a 16 year old girl, to Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton with moderate injuries. A private vehicle transported a passenger, the driver’s 14 year old sister, to Wright Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Two other passengers from Trenton, a 13 year old boy and a 14 year old boy, were reported as not injured.

A sports utility vehicle traveled south on 22nd Street when the driver was distracted by a dog in the vehicle and lost control. The SUV ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, and ran into a corn field. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels. Extensive damage was reported for the vehicle.

The Patrol notes the driver and the three passengers wore safety devices.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton Fire Department, and Grundy County EMS assisted.

