The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of three individuals in the area on various allegations.

Twenty-nine year old Kodie Smith of Ridgeway was arrested in Harrison County the night of Friday, July 10th. He was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, and not having a valid license. Other accusations included possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith was transported to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 12-hour hold.

The Patrol arrested 30 year old Courtney Blackbird of Lee’s Summit in Daviess County early the morning of Saturday, July 11th. She was accused of misdemeanor DWI, driving while suspended and having a registration violation. Blackbird was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.

Thirty-one year old Clinton Foster of Chillicothe was arrested in Livingston County the night of Friday, July 10th. He was accused of misdemeanor DWI, driving while suspended or revoked, careless and imprudent driving, not having insurance, and not wearing a seat belt. The Patrol reports Foster was released.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares