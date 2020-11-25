Suspect wanted for stolen vehicle leads Chillicothe authorities on convoluted investigation

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Chillicothe police report the arrest of an individual stemming from investigations that included the alleged theft of a motor vehicle.

Saturday night, November 21, Chillicothe police received a report of a stolen vehicle from the 300 block of Edgerton. Four hours later that night, officers were called to the 400 block of Jackson Street to a report of an intoxicated and alleged unwanted person at a residence. Upon arrival, officers determined the intoxicated subject, who the officers had identified, had already left that residence.

Police said the stolen vehicle from earlier in the evening was discovered at this residence and a witness noted the intoxicated suspect was seen driving the vehicle to the residence. Early Sunday morning at 2:19 am, police were called to the 600 block of Commercial to a report of the same suspect being located in a residents’ vehicle, however, the suspect had fled the scene prior to an officer’s arrival. Then early this morning, Wednesday, November 25, Chillicothe Police finally located the suspect, described as a 22-year-old male, who was inside an abandoned vehicle in the 400 block of Webster Street.

The suspect, whose name has yet been released. was taken into custody and transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges in Livingston County.

