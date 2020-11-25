Ridgeway teenager injured in crash on Route A

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A Ridgeway teenager was injured when the sports utility vehicle he was driving went off Harrison county Route A and struck the bottom of a steep embankment. The vehicle came to a stop in a field north of the lettered route.

The 16-year-old teenager received minor injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

The driver’s name was not released in the online accident report due to being a juvenile.

He was using a seat belt and the sports utility vehicle received moderate damage in the accident Tuesday morning one mile west of Ridgeway.

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares