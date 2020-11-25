Court news for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Two Trenton residents, facing drug-related charges, appeared Tuesday in Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Kimberly Sue McCracken pleaded not guilty and waived a preliminary hearing. Her cases were bound over to division one of the circuit court for an arraignment scheduled for December 10th. Docket information shows McCracken posted a $7,500 personal recognizance bond.

Christopher James Warren entered a not guilty plea and saw his cases continued until December 8th. Warren is being held in jail without bond. A bond hearing is scheduled for December 8th in the Associate Division of the circuit court.

Both Warren and McCracken are charged with possession of a controlled substance /synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. They were arrested Friday by Trenton Police.

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares