Spickard R-2 Board of Education addresses lengthy agenda at Monday meeting

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education set the substitute cook and maintenance pay rate on September 19th. The rate increased by 85 cents to $12 per hour.

The board approved budget amendments, resulting in revenues of $1,133,827 and expenditures of $1,061,818.

The results of a survey were discussed. The highest parent priorities were implementing key components of effective instruction and access to high-quality instructional materials. The highest student priorities were one-on-one help with schoolwork and making learning exciting and fun.

The board adopted the 2022-2023 District Wellness Policy and Crisis Response Plan.

Board member refresher training is available and should be completed before the next meeting, October 17th at 6 p.m.

It was announced a Positive Behavior Support assembly will be held on September 29th at 3:20, and a Parent Teacher Organization meeting will be on October 5th at 3:30. Spickard will not have school on October 10th because it is a teacher in-service day.

There will be a field trip to the Gospel Farms Pumpkin Patch on October 11th.

The end of the first quarter is October 21st. School will dismiss on October 27th at 1 pm for parent-teacher conferences, and no school will be held on October 28th.

A Halloween Trunk or Treat will be on October 31st at 2:30.