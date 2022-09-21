Trenton Job Center to host Job and Resource Fair

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Job and Resource Fair will be held at the Trenton Job Center at 810 Washington Street next month.

Employment resources and career opportunities will be available on October 5th from 3 to 6 pm. There will also be a farmers market, a food truck, and children’s activities.

Employers may have a booth for free but are asked to bring donations for the food pantry.

More information on the Trenton Job and Resource Fair on October 5th can be obtained by calling Cathy Scott with the Job Center at 660-359-5636 extension 13.