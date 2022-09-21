Department heads present reports at meeting of Trenton Utility Committee

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Department heads presented reports during a Tuesday meeting of the committee that oversees Trenton Municipal Utilities.

An inventory has begun to identify locations of lead service lines. Kenny Ricketts reported approximately 400 so far have been posted to a spreadsheet. There are some 2,600 service connections in the city of Trenton. Local officials say the EPA is pushing this issue with the inventory to be completed two years from now (by October 2024).

It was reported the reservoir pump station project is under contract. Department of Natural Resources has approved the preliminary engineering report for the water plant clarifier modifications. Additional plans and specifications are being prepared by the engineer so that an application can be made for a DNR permit. Once the permit is approved, TMU will advertise for bids.

Chlorine conversion in the water system is scheduled to start on September 27th. Hydrant flushing is expected to begin the week of October 3rd. Design work is starting for the 10th Street and Oklahoma Avenue projects. Crews installed a new main under Industrial Drive and they are working on lowering the water main under the ditch at about 1st and Linn Streets.

A change order will be presented to the Trenton City Council regarding the second phase of a sewer lining project. It’s estimated to be about $470,000 for 3,200 feet on a project that extends from 16th Street to the south end of the airport. The first phase of sewer lining has been completed from Normal Street to the street barn.

Utility Director Ron Urton said the city of Trenton received $581,000 in ARPA funds last year and a similar amount was received earlier this month. The second year allotment of government money covers the $138,000 expense to upgrade police radios and allows $484,000, including a $35,000 credit, for the second phase of the 21-inch sewer lining project. Last year’s ARPA grant paid for water line work at the Trenton Water Treatment Plant.

Additional sewer lining work has been proposed by Howe Engineering who were hired to conduct a flow study at the Pleasant Plain and Pauper Grade lift stations. The conclusion is that the city has a lot of inflow or infiltration during rain storms. Due to so many leaks from cracked pipes and manholes or broken pipe joints, the engineer says it could overwhelm existing infrastructure, therefore, an engineering recommendation is for the city to continue with sewer lining work rather than upgrade or design other improvements at the lift stations.

Howe Engineering listed benefits of sewer lining such as a reduction in operating costs, reduced maintenance costs, and lower costs on future upgrades.

Urton noted the city of Trenton applied to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for additional ARPA funds, but this has been described as a competitive process to receive a grant.

Utility committee members are Duane Urich, John Dolan, and Danny Brewer. They are three members of the Trenton City Council.